The little piles were piling up. ‘Twas chilly while walking doggie today. She made her way up, down, and through the meandering pathways and as I followed, I watched her pause.
Taken aback, I noticed her sniffing the fresh little mounds of sand with a hole in each center upon the gravel road. As she sniffed, I reined in the leash so she would not destroy the handiwork of the worker ants who’d made their presence known. I breathed a sigh of relief when she quickly lost interest in them.
Territorially speaking, the ants and I have been here long before doggie, and protective I was of the territory. Further down the road the tiny gravel pit like buildings became more numerous as the connected condos were all over the road. Paws evaded each one as if knowing it was holy ground upon which doggie trod.
Perhaps all of us at some point, have appreciated the work it takes those little buggers to form such monumental tasks. As I child, I had my nose to the ground for long pauses as I watched the ants dig from the trenches of life. One piece of sand on the back of one ant climbing up and out of the tunnel was amazing. One knew full well that the outward structure was nothing in comparison to what lay below.
In some science room somewhere along life’s journey, I recall peering through two clear plastic plated pieces. In between each piece was sand. Enter into this space the ants were placed, and away they went. One could see the tunnels built below ground while looking on — all the while the ants unaware they were under the microscope, so to speak.
I share this because there’s a sense of calm in the pause in observing anthills. At least I think so. Any cause for pause is worthy of note.
Watching cattle chew has always brought about a sense of peaceful wonderment. How they thoroughly enjoy each cud forming glob of the selected grasses upon which they graze has often mesmerized. Noting how doggie was enthralled with horses up the road (as if she were one with them) brings cause for pause, especially when she won’t budge until she’s gone nose to nose with each one.
The dance of the bumble bee rumbling while exploring their source of sustenance — is sheer gentleness and as it adds up to sweet honey, it’s not only a marvel but a wonder to behold. Listening to water lap upon shoreline — draws pause. A grocery cart with all four wheels going in the same direction causes a deep sigh of relieve offering for just a moment, prayerful pause.
I wonder. What is your cause for pause?
Psalm 34:8 says, “Taste and see the goodness of the Lord.” Need I say more? May your causes for pauses be breathtaking as He reveals Himself in each one. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
