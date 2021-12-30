The thin gray wire, all fence like, extended the full length of the woods. No doubt it had purpose by either keeping something in or others out. Perhaps it offered safety on each side of it, depending upon which side of the fence you were on, so to speak. Truth is, I’d never gone near it nor paid much attention to it until today.
The breeze was light, the air crisp, and the scent of the fallen leaves hung heavy before the snowfall. Hints of it were in the air just days ago, and it was inevitable that it would be here sooner than later. It’s that time of year when the soul beckons to stock cupboards as soup would be needed for sustenance once winter was upon us.
“I can’t wait for winter,” said my friend just the other day.
“What? Why?” I quickly responded.
“There’s so much work in the summer! At least winter offers a time of rest.”
I could not relate. I buy my food — veggies and all. After all, what are Farmer’s Markets for if not to grab a few cherished items already canned and ready to go? Purchase them I do.
Many years back I’d gotten into gardening, freezing and canning. Then came the children and I just didn’t have the energy to plant, weed, harvest, preserve, and then cook it, serve it and clean it all up. Weary was not a word I wished to pursue.
Intentionality was something I did pursue, and today it was the other side of the wire that caught my attention.
I crossed under it. A stockpiled rock pile offered respite. Narrowly traveled paths were on each side of the oasis within the field on the other side of the wire. A world all its own had been carved out and hooves having taken paths less traveled brought evidence that others were nearby. Grass had been flattened and formed areas where the wildlife had lain in plain sight brought wonder.
Peering further into the unexplored pristine environment it was obvious there was purpose. The tall white Poplar trees had embarked on a journey all their own by reaching skyward. Their reflective golden leaves flourished as they readily greeted passersby. Today, it was me…other days perhaps a critter or two looking for shade beneath it was offered friendship.
Funny thing is…the trees needed no validation in order to flourish. My opinion, my “like” had nothing to do with how they simply fulfilled their purpose. That tree, that rock pile, that trodden pathway all served and gave life without any plan of action from me who had long stood on the other side of the fence not even knowing any of it existed.
Imagine that. The other side of the fence had life-giving qualities I knew nothing of. My lack of pause did not add or subtract from it, but my inability to enjoy what it had to offer was affected. I had not taken note and had missed out.
I was convicted to walk more intentionally…more kindly…a more humbly. I suppose this is nothing new as there is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9)...nor the Son.
Micah 6:8 sets the purpose no matter which side of the fence you are on. “He has shown you, O man, what is good. What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with our God.” Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
