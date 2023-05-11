I’m not gonna lie, the man sitting nearby on a two hour flight between destinations began to bug me. “Do you recycle?” He asked the diligent stewardess who was trying desperately to serve all 80 passengers on board.

“Sorry, we don’t,” she said as politely as she could while disposing of the special drinks the man  had ordered. As she made her way through the throngs, he caught her on the flip-flop and reminded her of the coffee now needed. She delivered. I couldn’t help but overhear his need for a sandwich as he leaned comfortably back within earshot of the screaming baby behind him.

