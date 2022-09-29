As I made my way to the big city 40miles up the road, not much was on today’s agenda. The fewer stops the better is a good stage in life and so much the better if lollygagging along the way can be used as a relaxation technique. Twas early morn as I was cruising along on cruise. The sun was upon the horizon reflective of the mood within.

About half way along the way a lump lay middle of the road and the scent of it was a precursor leaving little doubt as to what it was. The nose knows and by hindsight, all I could see were the flashing lights of the vehicle parked next to it as I passed by. The rear view mirror captured movement of a large wooden broom type handle waving back and forth as the handler of was intent on that which he was trying to scrape up. Capturing prey, dead or alive, was the call of duty and the limp subject left little to the imagination as to what station in life it was.

