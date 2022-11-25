“Candy night is coming up pretty soon. I forgot about that,” spoken to no one in particular as light talk left the lips of dad.

The hospice nurse came for her weekly round and as polite as he tried to be, he much preferred she wasn’t there at all. Entering into this sacred season isn’t exactly the invitation one looks forward to—neither sending nor receiving for that matter. Ministry for such a time as this from those who give and for those who receive is just that — ministry.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments