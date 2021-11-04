In honor of the workers at Hogar de Vida (a children’s home in Costa Rica).
The hands of the workers at Hogar de Vida reach into the basket of wet laundry just as the little ones begin to wake. Linear is the line upon which the clothes are hung. The breeze whispers as the sun dries. They work to the tune of the birds for such a time as this.
The children stir as the workers within the homes prepare breakfast and set out clothing in order to serve the best of the best in this world of broken. Restoration of hearts is their job as they feed and ready the children for the day all while wiping fresh tears of those who arrived by the light of night to this oasis of love.
“See, I am doing a new thing” (Is. 43:19). Thus saith the Lord.
As He spoke it, we know it’s possible through the tender Light of His love. It shines by highlighting the value of each adult who has come to serve, using their gifts for the little ones among them. Not only linear, but beaming it is, the love of Christ radiating from His heart to the hearts of all who enter this sacred space of grace.
“Thy will be done, on earth as it is in heaven,” says Matt. 6:10. Serving the children is a form of worship. Allowing each worker to be used as gift for His glory brings healing from the inside out. Minute by minute the hours go by. The day is filled as their hands fill the needs of the little ones here at Hogar.
Not all things are linear as the lives of those being cared for have taken a tumble. Stability is what is offered. The soon to be familiar brings not only peace but a smile now and again as they adjust to their new home as the workers come face to face with tender hearts. And it is their home, you know, “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14). It is foundational as they are loved because “He first loved us” (John 4:19).
With holy hands they lift up all in their care as unto the Lord. As the days turn into weeks, and weeks turn into months, the care by the workers offers restoration. They are His hands and feet.
“Jesus came that we might have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10). In this our hope as the workers at Hogar de Vida serve another day in the quiet as the clothing is washed with love and hung to dry. As morning turns into evening, the cycle of life at Hogar de Vida lives on as His Word among each one is breathed.
In the quiet of all involved in the ministry Hogar offers — praises are sung, “Thank you God for the workers.”
Tim Stromstad, originally from Fertile, Minn., and Dena Stromstad from Michigan, founded Hogar de Vida in Costa Rica and Guatemala. For more information about these homes you may go to homesoflife.org. Be blessed as you taste and see what the Lord has done and is doing. They would be honored you stopped by. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
