Bragging is not exactly becoming but once in a while, it sort of ekes right on out of most of us — all sneaky like.
When it’s too good to be true, what does one do with such incredible news other than to share it? Within an hour’s time, one day, opportunity to do so (brag) presented itself. How so?
I became a Triple Crown Winner. Most don’t rub shoulders with the likes of such, but you, too, may now boast that you know one who has reached such heights. The group is elitist and those who have attained such an honor are worth celebrating, at least I think so.
You’ve seen the likes of this on full display now and again. The winner parades around an extra lap and upon finishing a wreath is placed over the honoree being crowned. Mine didn’t go down exactly like that, but it went down alright and it’s documented in the books — although nobody put a bet on it that’s for sure — not even me.
Being a winner of such takes perseverance. One must work hard to achieve said status. With much wear and tear it is possible. Words come to mind in describing this feat: effort, consistent use of that which has been gifted, grinding on even when it’s a grind, and making use of professionals that not only understand, but are able to assist when most needed.
Let’s not forget about the reward for those involved because skill levels need to be rewarded and cash does speak. Some say “follow the money” and if you will bear with me, by following the story, it might lead to a better understanding of how you, too, may be a Triple Crown Winner. Anything is possible if you work at it and being part of this exclusive group does not come without working hard at it. It all adds up to painstakingly high stakes. If one doesn’t tend to that which is needs tending to by having an incredible work ethic, you’ll end up crestfallen.
The work is all part of the glory given. It’s a reward of sorts…capping off all the hard work that’s gone into where one sits today. Sitting is only a part of it. One must eventually get up to finish the race which had begun years back.
As I stood after receiving the reward from all my hard work, the dentist had me do one final lap around the clinic. It led to the final finish as I signed the check to be handed over and received one small free tube of Crest until the next time.
Although I did little to prepare for the moment other than to wear out that which needed building up, the crown was received…my third to be exact. Sort of reminds me of another Triple Crown winner where the work has already been finished on my behalf. The Father, Son, and Holy Spirit resurrects each from this crestfallen world.
And the blessings that come is my prayer for you. “May the grace of the Lord Jesus Christ, and the love of God, and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all” (2 Cor. 13:14). Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
