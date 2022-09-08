I came across this young writer, Hallie Dye. She’s refreshingly wise and allows us to peer into her soul from time to time. She’s given me permission to share a snippet of her work. It resonated. I pray it resonates with you, too. She offers perspective — by inviting us into the common threads of being human.
Her topic I’m sharing is on being misunderstood. Spoiler alert! Her writing resonates deep within the soul while putting life in perspective — Truth filled perspective. Her words are not only filled with wisdom, but allow us to lay them over upon the very thing most often needed — forgiveness. Here is what she says:
“There is nothing worse than feeling misunderstood. Behind it is knowing you truly meant well — and the belief from the other side that you aren’t who you say you are or that your intentions are false. To make matters worse, this usually occurs in the moments we most intended to be faithful — both to God and to others — and are found coming up short even in our best efforts.
“Not only does this emotion push me further towards the Lord and away from pleasing people when it feels impossible to do so, but it also made me realize, I’ve never truly been misunderstood. Because, you see — while putting forth my best efforts, even though I may have had no ill intent, I am imperfect. I do have faults, and I do fail people. So there’s always some truth there. But the Lord never fails. He is who He says he is — always.
“From giving up every divine privilege, to the life Jesus lived — vulnerable and lowly, constantly sacrificing comfort in order to feed the needs of others — to the death He died at the hands of a crowd who chose to misunderstand Him—as if He isn’t who he says He is and as if He won’t do what He says He will — as if our good isn’t at the forefront of His every thought forever. When asked if He was indeed the King of the Jews, He did not come to His own defense because His actions had spoken and the choice was theirs to make.
“He allowed them to misunderstand Him when they beat Him, ridiculed Him, and left Him to die on a cross. He allowed them to misunderstand Him when He lay seemingly defeated and silent for three days leaving them to think they had been right, after all. When He rose, though many turned and believed, He allowed many still to misunderstand and believe it wasn’t true — that He wasn’t true. And He’s still allowing them to misunderstand, today.
“Though they chose against every prophecy fulfilled, promise kept, and miracle performed, He never faltered and never stopped loving them.
“Lord, forgive me for misunderstanding You when I felt You were absent. Forgive me for misunderstanding You when I grew frustrated when You chose for my good and not for my wants. Forgive me for thinking I ever knew what it felt like to be misunderstood and help me to love, persevere, and serve the way You did, the way You do, and the way you will continue to do.” Amen.
Hallie Dye, writer and stay at home mother of three kiddos, is married to her high school sweetheart. She hails from Louisiana and the best way to find her is on instagram. Her podcast, “Saltworks,” is in the works. It will feature extraordinary wisdom from ordinary people and will be launched this fall.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
