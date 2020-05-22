Ever run into a conflict only to discover later that your views on it weren’t quite as accurate as you thought?
If you are alive, chances are this has happened to you. There are only two possibilities about this kind of situation. Either you are aware of it and are able to give an example or two of it. Or, you are not aware of it even though it has happened. Sometimes the awareness of it escapes us altogether.
Case in point. When our two youngest daughters arrived from India at the age of 5 and 7, they did not know English. This, of course, meant that we did not know Tamil, their language, either.
We heard the utterances of various words formed, but knew not what they were. Charades was part of the game we played more oft than not, and thus we tried our best to communicate. As they let go more and more each day of their language of origin, ours eventually took over by embedding within.
However, we did manage to learn a few words of theirs, or so we thought.
“Buchukara” was one. Not only was it repeated many a time throughout the day but when we fished for an explanation of it, the animated version was just shy of “boogie-man.”
Not sure what your version of the boogie-man was when growing up, but for me it seemed as if every corner of the dark had one in it. Running like the wind from the neighbor’s house back to the safety home so the boogieman wouldn’t get you, was a must.
When noises were heard in the closet, it was the boogieman. Under the bed, round the corner, who knew where else he was hiding out.
Buchukara was no different. According to the animated hand signaled version, he came to the gate of the home in which they’d once lived across the ocean. He was out there, lurking in the courts of the play yard and as our youngest’s eyes widened as she spoke, the older one just shrugged her shoulders as if to say she had no clue about this topic whatsoever.
One night, late in the night, I made an on-line visit to a computer repair specialists and someone overseas picked up. They spoke English but the accent was familiar. I took a risk.
“Do you happen to live in India?” He did.
“Do you speak Tamil?” He did.
I continued. “So, what does the word ‘Buchukara’ mean?” I asked explaining the back story.
“That’s not a word, madam,” he said as he continued to roll it over and over on his tongue. After several attempts, he paused, and I knew that he knew.
“Ahhhh, Buchukara,” he said drifting off in thought. “That means, ‘Hold me!’ ”
And just like that, a word remembered and no doubt well-used for survival by a little child living in the confines of a children’s home, was now understood.
And just like that the words of St. Francis came to life. “Oh Master grant that I may never seek, to be understood as to understand, to be loved as to love with all my soul.”
May we see things how You see them and not how we perceive them to be. Help us to be instruments of Your peace. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
