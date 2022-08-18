The two friends ran hand in hand. Their friendship was bar none; a tiny team they were in the big world of which they knew nothing of. What was before them was all they could see and not much beyond. In fact, it was beyond them others couldn’t see as clearly — folly and all.

Tag teaming came naturally as most whimsical friendships do. Following the leader as a push-me, pull-me type was all they needed as far as the eye could see and off they ran helter-skelter as if childhood would never end. And for the most part, it didn’t, at least as far as one was concerned.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments