The call came mid-afternoon. It was from my farmer and he had a question. “So how long does it take to make that soup?” He was still at work and by the tone in his voice I knew he was resolute in carrying out his commitment. You see, last week the women at church thought it would be fun if the men signed up for soup and sandwiches. And, they did. A whole pile of ‘em signed up.
Today as he sounded a little desperate, I knew he was starting to panic. At the same time I knew him well enough that he’d never ask me to do his job — which always makes it much more fun to do from time to time.
“It’s all made!” I responded as a clear sigh of relief was heard on the other end.
As I was under the weather and not going to attend services, I was privy to watching him bear the load of potato soup on out the door. He walked carefully as the ice was just beneath and careful is what we must be at any stage of the game.
The weathered jeans worn were still stylin’ but his walk throughout the years has changed. He used to race the kids to the car, or meet em on the basketball court for a game of take away. He still teases with the best of ‘em, but those legs carrying that soup to the car made me appreciate all the more just how, through the years, he’s chosen to wear himself out for each of us.
He’s spent his life on behalf of his family, which by some accounts would seem like a normal expectation. You get married and spend your life on one another as well as on all of the kiddos. But somewhere, between the porch and the pick-up, I caught something else. I caught a deeper appreciation of not taking for granted that all men would sign up to bring soup to church and follow through for that matter.
With nary a complaint overheard, several men rose to the occasion and are, as I type, on their way to church with their pots of soup. Some will help set it up, some will help serve, and others will stay to clean up.
Perhaps this echoes sentiments of my age where you think that I think men shouldn’t make soup. No, that’s not the point. The point is that real men serve—it’s always about the other. And when I watch my farmer whose whole purpose in life is to serve, I feel not only taken care of, but know he’ll follow through when needed most.
Today, as our kiddos are all married, I ponder what questions are significant for my grands when finding a mate. Here are a few I came up with.
1. Is he one willing to make a pot of soup and bring it to church?
2. Is she willing to prepare the soup as a gesture of helping to carry your burden?
3. Is he willing to take off work to bring you to the doctor when sick — to sit beside you and give you the support needed?
4. Is she willing to tell you how much she appreciates it when you do?
5. Will he take your hand in the moments of need and tuck it into his in prayer?
6. Will she reach out when she’d rather not, and tuck her hand into yours and pray?
If the answers are all yes — then I suppose I will give my blessing because it is Worded, “Lean not unto your own understanding, but in all your ways acknowledge Him, then He will direct your paths” (Prov. 3:6). And — who can argue with that? Not even grandma. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most — each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com
