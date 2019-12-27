“There for the grace of God go I.” You’ve heard it said. Now, let me tell you a true story that brings it to life.
The young man, stood stalwart. A busy body he was as his legs took him sooner than later to places he loved to go.
“Oh the Places You’ll Go” was not just the title of a children’s book. Rather, it was the theme of his life as up and at ‘em, just a tad past seven months he was, when he began walking round and about.
As the firstborn of many to follow, he had his mother’s full attention during this season of life. Out of doors came second nature and so, out of doors he was allowed one day, to let freedom ring. Although not much more than knee high, he normally stayed close to house and home.
As mama needed some time to prep for company, she put on his little cap and jacket and placed him just outside the front door. After all, where could little legs go in mere minutes? Not far is what she assumed.
Ready she did the farmhouse. Getting a few things in order felt good and all was quiet on the home front, perhaps a little too quiet. Soon, she peered out the window but could no longer see the top of his hat bobbing around as he explored. Nowhere in sight was he.
Running round the house one more time was a no show, so she expanded her territory to the outer perimeters of the farm yard. The wind was whistling through the trees on the crisp fall day as the sun shown down but as delightful as the weather was, she came up empty handed.
Into the house she ran, calling a neighbor lady explaining her plight. With promises on the other end for help if needed…she quickly hung up. Jumping into her car, she paused in prayer.
“Dear Jesus, oh Jesus,” she hammered out repeatedly. “Which way to I go? Dear Jesus, help me! Which way should I turn?”
It would have been natural for the memory muscle to turn to the right, for that was the familiar path they would often travel together — he in the wagon, and she towing it on down the gravel.
To the left, well, it was more dangerous as the country road wound down and around several times leading to places less familiar to the little boy.
Suddenly, in a split second decision, to the left the steering wheel veered. Slowly, the first curve was reached, but there was no sight of the little man. Around another bend in the road the car traveled and there — to the right, just off the gravel road into the high weeds a little hat and jacket were spotted heading further into the tall grass.
Stopping the car, out mama jumped and into her arms swooped her little man. As she paused, she could hear what it was that was drawing him, beckoning him this very moment. Like music just above the whispers of the wind blowing through the poplar trees lit up in bright yellow hews, water could be heard trickling through a ravine just below. He was traveling towards the sound that was tickling his ears to come.
It wasn’t until he heard a recognizable voice calling him, to come home did he turn from the ways in which he was traveling. With open arms he was embraced. Into the safety of the arms of the one who loved him.
Why? Why did the little one run? It was written long ago in Isaiah 53:6 that “We all, like sheep, have gone astray, each of us has turned to our own way; and the Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all.”
Why? Why did the little one turn back? This mama believes it was because of John 10:27. “My sheep listen to my voice; I know them, and they follow me.”
And turning back to the One who loves you is the only way home. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.