You cannot hammer out holiness. You cannot stomp it out, nor confiscate it, or jealously covet it from another. No, you cannot hammer out holiness because it hammers out you. You see, it’s not yours. It’s His.
Many have tried to not only hammer out holy and thus this process begs a question or two or three. I’ll use an illustration to illustrate my point.
What happens when you drop something made of glass?
You no longer have one piece, but a million shards of whatever it is you dropped.
What do you do with a million shards of glass?
You will then be able to make a mosaic.
What is a glass mosaic good for?
Glass mosaics are good for reflecting light.
The restorative and transformative process can be amazing. The mosaic no longer looks like brokenness, but rather, a masterpiece more exquisite than ever. The creative process of restoration reflects miracles. Since miracles are messy, they can shed light on much.
What are some examples of messy miracles transformed into reflective light?
Martyrs turned Saints are examples. Multiplying pieces of broken to Holy, reflect Him. In time the invisible turns visible. With pressure, coal is turned into diamonds. In time, pieces of broken glass are turned into stained glass reflecting His Light. Messy turns miraculous, and the resurrection taking place from the birthing of messy miracles are just that — miraculous.
You can’t mess with Holy; it’s just Holy cause it’s His.
The Holy martyrs can’t be muted. What sounds like silence is merely sacred pause, a pause to be, a pause to be still, a pause to be still and know, a pause to “be still and know that He is God” (Psalm 46:10). And soon, their voices rise from the broken because it is His.
And it’s in the rising from the ashes where the Holiest of miracles took place.
They tried to beat Holy right out of Him, but it merely multiplied. Not only did it multiply, but it bore fruit. As He died, He rose, and poured Himself down upon me, and you only after it appeared He’d been broken. Truth is, He wasn’t.
When the cup is passed and the Communion of Saints gather at the table of grace, we pray. “Take and eat for this is My body, broken for you. Do this in remembrance of Me” (Matt. 26:26).
In the broken is the resurrection. In the resurrection is the mystery of faith. In the mystery of faith we find our holy hope.
No, you can’t hammer out Holy and make it go away. It will multiply. It will rise. It will resurrect itself once again to new life, and it will be transformative. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.