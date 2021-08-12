It was like many a church service this particular day. The pews had a spattering of people as COVID recovery was still in the works on many levels. Yet, hope filled the air.
The parishioners sang until their hearts were content as now, once again, they were able. This was not my home church and thus, how things were run was confusing as we waded through the service.
Soon it was time to pass the collection plate. At churches I’ve attended, the plate had been placed in the back so nobody would pass their germs while giving as unto the Lord. One would surely not want to pass on sickness. I sat in wait, during this part of the service and when I did, my mind wandered.
Apparently, as my mind wandered, so did my attention. Unknown to me, the plate, being passed from pew to pew, was nearing. I noticed a little rhythmic movement, but not much. First one row and then as if to reverse it all, the usher would pass it back down the next row. On it went row after row creating an almost hypnotic-like state.
Normal protocol would be to reach over as it neared, and take it. Then, one was supposed to pass it on to the next person beside you. As I was the last person in the pew, in the last row of the entire sanctuary, I would soon learn I’d been a tad remiss in my duties.
A kind, elderly-looking woman had apparently been trying to get my attention by waving the basket in my direction, yet I did not notice. It wasn’t until the usher who stood in the aisle off to my right reached over, did I perk up.
Instantly, I was on it. I quickly grabbed it in order to pass the basket dutifully back to the usher. As I hadn’t paid attention, I was not ready to drop my donation in. Befuddled, I looked up at him, he at me, and just as I was about to hand it to him, he made his move.
Grabbing the basket he gently shoved it back under my nose, circled it around just enough to make a light swishing sound and said, “You want some of this?”
And with a slight grin on his face, he moved on.
Lord, You say you want a cheerful giver. Right there in II Corinthians 9:7 it’s clear. “God loves a cheerful giver.” Well, after that little episode, I was most certainly cheered. In fact, it flat out made my day. The usher just couldn’t resist the funny.
I wonder what he would have done had I actually dipped in taken him up on his offer, But that is for another day, perhaps another story down the road.
May you be cheered just thinking about this. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
