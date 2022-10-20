As my husband arrived home after work one evening, in tow he had more than his usual weathered leather briefcase. Today, at arm’s length was a rectangular box with clear plastic covering revealing the secret within.

As I peered into the box, a long white child size Peterbilt Truck stared back. Each black tire spit clean for go-power, the plastic trailer untouched, and the magnificence of the lookalike to the real deal — well, shall we say — looked magnificent!

