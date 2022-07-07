The words were meant to hurt me, and they did as they jumped from the page of a letter I’d received in the mail. You see, I’d made someone mad.
“I hope the person who has my necklace rots in H—E—double toothpicks.”
I knew, at that moment, the limitations of the one with whom I had been communicating. The anger was apparent, and apparently, I’d triggered trauma from somewhere deep within.
How could I have known? It was a “Buy and Sell” birthed friendship. Perhaps I should have known, but suffice it to say—I do now. I know now that not all have the emotional capacity to receive. I had assumed my perspective would be understood. What I failed to take into account was the vantage point of the already stressful situation this person was in. And for this, I am not only guilty of, but sorry for.
It all began one day when I saw an item posted on “Buy and Sell.” Someone was selling, and I wanted to buy. However, the price wasn’t exactly clear and I needed clarification. I soon learned this individual was moving across country and could only take that which would fit into their vehicle. Selling these goods was now underway, and I’d tapped into the excruciating pain of one who did not want to let go while at the same time, having to do so more quickly than their heart could handle.
She had many an item I could use and after several conversations, a friendship began. We spoke on the phone, texted encouragement, and even prayed together. One day, in a panic, I received a text. She’d loaded and unloaded her car several times and wanted to all but give up. On over I headed to help step her through the process of packing.
Another text came a few days later as she desired to find a home for a few plants. I assured her they’d be in good hands and made one more trip to the big city nearby. Along with the plants, she handed over two boxes to be mailed to her new place of destination.
That’s when things went south, and it wasn’t the car. As I sorted through the boxes needing to be repackaged, downsizing was necessary. Choosing what must stay and what must go, apparently, is not my forte. However, at the time, I did not know it.
The silver medallion loosely tumbling around the bottom of a box looked to be of little value, so I tossed it. However, within a week, a picture of it showed up on my phone asking of I had seen the little missing gem. I’d forgotten all about it, until I remembered.
Confess I did, that it had been tossed. TRIGGER big time something deep within and that’s when the accusations began. And, I might add, did not stop.
Needless to say, the “friendship” ended — until, that is, I made one last ditch effort to make amends. A written confession was given one more time because although innocent in my motives, I still had a part to play. I could have, wished I would have, and should have done it differently, but for some reason, I didn’t. At the time, I thought I was making a good decision and any intention of causing pain to another was not remotely on my radar. I sent the letter off and waited.
Thrilled to get a response, I quickly tore open the letter. As I read through it, my heart sank. It was evident there would be no restoration in the relationship, and I now needed to let it go knowing I’d done all I could.
Her final words were, “Have a nice life.” I can take a hint. Nobody has to tell me twice they’d rather not be reminded of the pain I’d caused.
As I thought about Christ’s words prayed upon the cross, “Forgive them Father, for they know not what they do” (Luke 23:34), I began to pray them for my friend. Soon, confession rumbled up and out one final time, “Forgive me, Father, for I knew not what I did—and no doubt often do many things against my neighbor unknowingly.”
“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9). For this, I will be forever grateful that He is faithful. Amen.
Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead outside of Clearbrook with her husband Pete. She enjoys writing about family life and brings humor into the sacred moments of everyday living.
Theology in the Trenches appears in several local newspapers throughout Minnesota. Kathleen can be reached by e-mail at wemenews@gvtel.com
