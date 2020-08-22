Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will be holding in-person, drive-in worship services at the church every Sunday through the end of October at 10:30 a.m.
When worshippers drive into the church parking lot, they will be greeted by two ushers wearing masks, rubber gloves and safety vests. The ushers will provide a bulletin, communion set(s), instructions on where to park, and what frequency to listen to on the car’s FM radio.
Everyone is invited to join in worship from the safety and comfort of their own vehicle, with members of their family. This form of worship is very successful during a pandemic for several reasons. Since safety is of utmost importance, this eliminates large gatherings indoors for an extended period of time, which creates greater risks. Attendees can even bring coffee and wear pajamas, if they so desire.
Communion will be served every Sunday and comes pre-packaged with wafer and grape juice all in one container. The packaging is similar to what military chaplains uses when they are out in the field for an extended period of time.
Trinity Lutheran plans to continue drive-in worship through the end of October and then re-evaluate the situation. Additional information about e-worship services, Sunday School, confirmation and other events and programs are on the website, tlccasslake.com or on the Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake Facebook page.
Come join us Sundays at 10:30 a.m. — all are welcome!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.