Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold the following Holy Week services. All are welcome to attend.
• Palm Sunday, March 28, 10:30 a.m., with Holy Communion.
• Maundy Thursday, April 1, 5:30 p.m., with Holy Communion.
• Good Friday, April 2, 5:30 p.m.
• Easter Sunday, April 4, 10:30 a.m. with Holy Communion. Please call for reservations for Easter Sunday (218) 335-6393.
During worship services, household members may sit together; social distancing and masks are required. Packaged communion supplies are handed out when worshipers enter the church and they take communion while seated in pews.
For more information visit tlccasslake.com or Facebook: Trinity Lutheran Church of Cass Lake.
