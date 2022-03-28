Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), on Highway 2, Cass Lake, will hold the following Holy Week services:

Palm Sunday, April 10, 10:30 a.m. with communion

Maundy Thursday, April 14, 6:30 p.m., with communion

Good Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m. with communion.

Continental breakfast April 17, 9:30-10:15 a.m., prior to worship. All are welcome!

