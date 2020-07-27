Area youth are invited to Vacation Bible School (VBS) at White Oak Bible Chapel, 30908 170th St., Akeley (7 miles south of Akeley).
VBS is for children from pre-school through sixth-grade, and will be held at the church Aug. 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening.
Registration starts Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.; a free meal will be provided.
On Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., parents are invited to join in an ice cream party.
A special worship service will be held Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. under the pavilion at Akeley City Park with worship music, sermon, baptisms and cook-out.
To register for Vacation Bible School, find White Oak Bible Chapel on Facebook or email whiteoakbiblechapel @live.com
