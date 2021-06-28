The remains of a missing Ham Lake man were postively identified last week as those belonging to 62-year-old David Rickbeil of Ham Lake, who went missing nearly three years ago in Cass County.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that on June 7 at 3:20 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report that a survey crew had located human remains in a heavily wooded area of Blind Lake Township. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that possible human remains were located in a swampy and heavily wooded area. The remains were collected and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for examination.
Nine days later on June 16 the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the remains were positively identified as those belonging to Rickbeil.
On July 13, 2018, Rickbeil’s vehicle was located running, unoccupied in the area. Over the next several days a missing persons investigation was launched and extensive searches of the area were conducted by foot, ATV, drone, air support and with the assistance of K9s. The area is very rural, thickly wooded and swampy.
The investigation did not indicate any foul play was involved and that Rickbeil likely walked away from his vehicle.
