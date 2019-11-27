Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day, which began as The Arlington Wreath project, was started by Morrill Worcester in 1992 with the donation and laying of 5,000 Christmas wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery.
The event was relatively obscure until 2005 when a photo of the gravestones adorned with wreaths and covered in snow circulated around the internet. The project received national attention, and in 2018 nearly 1.8 million veteran wreaths were placed on headstones at 1,640 participating cemeteries around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for freedoms, with each veteran’s name said out loud.
Now the opportunity to adorn every veteran’s grave has been made available to the public, no matter what local cemetery a hero is buried in. This is made possible through the efforts of Northern Peace Funeral Home in Walker in conjunction with the nearly 1,000 Veterans and Family Memorial Care funeral home providers across America.
You may honor your hero, buried at any local cemetery by sponsoring a Wreath to adorn their grave. Now through Dec. 1, stop in at Northern Peace and order a wreath.
This year the wreath laying will be held Dec. 14 and was unanimously voted by the US Congress as “Wreaths Across America Day.” By offering sponsorships to the public, Wreaths Across America hopes that one day every veteran’s resting place will be adorned with a wreath for the holiday season.
WAA reaches out to thousands of children each year with the message of Remember, Honor and Teach. The importance of honoring each fallen serviceman/woman as an individual is stressed.
