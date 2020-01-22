Residents are reminded to make sure that their rural address sign, commonly referred to as their “blue number sign,” is free of snow and ice.
This winter’s snows are piling up, and in some instances, covering up address signs making it difficult for responders to find your residence in the event of an emergency.
“Please remove the snow from your address sign or remind your snowplow operator not to cover up the sign, ensuring that it is visible from both directions. Having your sign easily visible will help ensure a timely response from emergency personnel in the event of an emergency,” said Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch.
In accordance with the policy adopted by the County Board Aug. 7, 2001, after the initial installation of the blue property number signs, the signs become the responsibility of the property owner.
“If the blue property sign or post becomes damaged or needs replacement, the landowner may contact the Highway Department for a replacement sign and/or post, at their expense. It is also the owner’s responsibility to install replacement signs and posts.”
The cost of a replacement sign is $20. The cost of a replacement post is $5. It may take two to three weeks for a replacement sign.
The Highway Department office is located at 8045 County 12 NW in Walker, and the office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday or call (218) 547-1211.
There is an online form available at http://cms4.revize.com/revize/casscounty/document_center/highway/E-911%20replacement%20form.pdf
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.