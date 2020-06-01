There will be a meeting at the Remer Food Shelf Thursday at 4 p.m. to discuss Remer Community Garden and what the community can do together to improve it.
The Remer Food Shelf is located on Highway 6, a half mile northeast of Remer. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented at this meeting.
The Remer community garden space has the potential to be one of the best gardens in Minnesota. The soil is fertile and there is plenty of space, it has a water supply and gets lots of sunshine.
Come join the team for some gardening. If you have questions, call Noreen at (218) 244-1993 or Simon Whitehead at (952) 220-1060.
