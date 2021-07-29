Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack will hold its First Anniversary Celebration Aug. 7. Grand Opening hours will be noon to 8 p.m., and the celebration will include drawings, customized T-shirts and the comeback of the “Birch Lake Logger,” a local favorite.
“We started out with just two beers, and now we are looking to expand the number of taps so we don’t have to wait for an open tap to release new beers,” said Head Brewer Doug Toth, co-owner with his wife, Sue. “I love hearing what the customers want and adding it to our brew list. We keep some of our signature beers on tap most of the time and have released 26 new beers this year.”
The brewery has been enjoying the fans who follow it on Facebook, where most of the information regarding the brewery and its beer releases has been shared.
“We have had customers from all over the world come in to enjoy our beers,” says Sue.
The brewery was a collaborative idea. Although Sue grew up in Hackensack, their family has always spent as much time there as possible. Retiring there was always expected, but Doug wanted to do something more, since “We are too young to retire.” They agreed that by starting a business, they could give back to the community they both enjoy. Starting a brewery would be their way to provide a place for people to “rendezvous” and share a couple of stories and pints of fresh locally brewed beer.
The couple was excited to find a building close to the Paul Bunyan Trail, the statue of Lucette, the boat landing, Chamber of Commerce, and yet only a block off Hwy. 371. It is only five blocks from where Sue grew up, and the beautiful sunsets over Birch Lake are viewable from the large picture windows in the front. The building is almost 5,000 square feet, but has been designed to make you feel like you are in a more intimate space. One room is set aside as a party room or meeting space but can be used as additional taproom seating if needed.
Every beer brewed at the Rendezvous comes with a unique story. The first batch out of their five-barrel system was similar to what Sue’s grandfather, Pat Harrington, might have brewed back in the 50’s when he and his wife, Laura, operated the original Rendezvous Restaurant, located across town where the Birchwood Char House is located today. The couple decided to call that first beer “Chapter One,” since it is the beginning of their new story. And although it sold out in two weeks, they have continued to brew it, and it has remained a staple on the menu.
Rendezvous Brewing is located at 112 South First St., Hackensack. Summer hours are Tuesday through Thursday, noon-7 p.m., Friday and Satuirday, noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Interested in learning more about Rendezvous Brewing? Visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousBrewing or on Twitter and Instagram @rendezvousbrewsw for information and announcement. See you at the brewery this summer!
