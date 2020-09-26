Rendezvous Brewing joined other breweries worldwide to raise funds to support those in the hospitality business who have been affected by COVID-19. Brewers were give a choice of two recipes, and they chose the North Eastern IPA “All Together.” They dedicated a portion of their sales of this special beer ($756) to the Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation (HLACF) to further the goal of helping others. Earlier this year the HLACF established the Hackensack/Backus Relief Fund to aid local businesses and nonprofits negatively affected by COVID-19 and welcomes this generous donation. Since May the Foundation has distributed more than $10,000 of grants to local businesses and nonprofit organizations. Pictured are (from left) Terry Roeser with HLACF, and Rendezvous Brewing owners Sue and Doug Toth.
Rendezvous Brewing donates to relief fund
Gail Deboer
