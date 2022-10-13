Rendezvous Brewing, located at 112 South First Street in Hackensack, is a new member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Owners Sue and Doug Toth have created a space for people to gather and have fun. The taproom is warm and cozy with a fireplace and overstuffed furniture. The building is almost 5,000 square feet, but is designed to make guests feel like they are in an intimate space. One room is set aside as a party room or meeting space, but can be used as additional taproom seating if needed. Patio seating is also plentiful. Every beer brewed at Rendezvous Brewing comes with a unique story. The brewery was a collaborative idea. Sue grew up in Hackensack and their family has always spent as much time there as possible. Retiring there was always expected, but Doug wanted to do something more. They agreed that by starting a business, they could give back to the community they both enjoy and have some fun. Current hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Interested parties can learn more about Rendezvous Brewing, including information and announcements on their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousBrewing or on Twitter and Instagram @rendezvousbrews. Pictured with their First Business Dollar are owners Sue and Doug Toth.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.