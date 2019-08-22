The Cass County Historical Society invites the public to an Appreciation Day Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Cass County Museum in Walker, 205 Minnesota Avenue, to celebrate and honor museum director Renee Geving, who is retiring after 34 years of service. Brats and sides, donated by Mac’s Meats of Laporte, SuperOne Foods of Walker, and Nei Bottling Co. of Bemidji, will be served. All board members and staff will be present and membership sign up will be available.
