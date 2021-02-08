ST. PAUL — Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, has received an appointment to the Explore Minnesota Tourism Council.
It is the second stint for Bliss on the council, which focuses on the development and growth of Minnesota tourism. The council also addresses program development and public policy issues at both the state and federal levels.
“I am happy to be named once again to this position because travel and tourism are huge components in our area’s economy and way of life,” Bliss said. “Our local culture is strongly connected with recreation and outdoors activities and the people in our hospitality industry are major players in providing quality experiences that make our region so attractive. I look forward to once again working with this council to find ways we can make Bemidji, Walker and the surrounding area even more welcoming to visitors.”
Bliss, who owns Bliss Point Resort near Pennington, is the lone House Republican among four legislators to serve the 28-member council. Bliss received the appointment from House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park.
