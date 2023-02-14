ST. PAUL — State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, is co-authoring legislation to fully repeal the state tax on Social Security, providing some breathing room for seniors and others — particularly those on fixed incomes.

Bliss said Minnesota is one of just 12 states that still tax social security benefits. With a $17.6 billion state budget surplus, and price increases straining family budgets, Bliss said the time is right for a full repeal.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments