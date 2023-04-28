ST. PAUL — State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, has gained a position on a conference committee in charge of preparing a veterans and military affairs package for final passage in the Legislature.
Bliss is the ranking Republican on the House Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee. The bill (H.F. 1937) passed the House and the Senate by a combined 197-1, including 131-0 in the House on April 18. Bliss said he is optimistic the bill can be reconciled by the joint House-Senate conference committee in short order so it can come back for votes on final passage soon.
“There was overwhelming support for this bill on initial passage and we need to do what’s right for our veterans by keeping the momentum going,” Bliss said. “Let’s iron out this bill, take votes on final passage and send it along to the governor to enact as soon as possible. I appreciate that we have put partisanship aside in this committee and look forward to carrying on this spirit of cooperation to finish the job for our veterans.”
The initial language approved by the House provides $367.7 million for programs to help veterans over the 2024-25 biennium, a 52-percent increase. Operational funding for three new veterans homes constructed in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston is provided.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.