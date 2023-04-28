ST. PAUL — State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, has gained a position on a conference committee in charge of preparing a veterans and military affairs package for final passage in the Legislature.

Bliss is the ranking Republican on the House Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy Committee. The bill (H.F. 1937) passed the House and the Senate by a combined 197-1, including 131-0 in the House on April 18. Bliss said he is optimistic the bill can be reconciled by the joint House-Senate conference committee in short order so it can come back for votes on final passage soon.

