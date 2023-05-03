ST. PAUL — House Democrats approved a bill April 25 that Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said ignores a long-term care crisis in our state by severely underfunding this portion of the state budget.

Bliss roundly criticized the House Human Services Finance omnibus package (S.F. 2934) for its lack of funding for nursing homes, which came to the floor accounting for just .01 percent of the Democrats’ $72 billion budget proposal that consumes the state’s $19 billion surplus and increases state General Fund spending by 40 percent.

