ST. PAUL — State officials issued a new economic forecast for Minnesota Feb. 27, projecting a $17.5 billion surplus for the new biennium.

The bottom-line surplus figure remains in line with the last full forecast, issued in early December. State Rep. Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, said the report signals state revenue continues to grow because this forecast factored for inflation for the first time in decades.

