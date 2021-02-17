ST. PAUL — State Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, is sponsoring legislation that would establish one or more open seasons for taking wolves by hunting, trapping and bow and arrow between Nov. 6-21.
“We here in our Northland know the importance of being good stewards of the environment,” said Rep. Igo. “It is no surprise that the wolf population in Minnesota has grown and flourished and with that, it has come time to manage this population to protect not only our family pets and livestock, but our entire ecosystem. I am committed to working with the DNR and through existing statute to allow for a limited hunting and trapping season to control the wolf population. This legislation is an important step in starting the dialogue and I look forward to having this conversation.”
In late October, the Trump Administration removed federal Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves across the lower 48 states. This action handed wolf management back to individual states and tribal governments, allowing each state to decide if hunting and trapping should be allowed to cull wolf numbers.
Rep. Igo’s bill, House File 829, has been referred to the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee where it awaits a hearing. Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, is carrying the Senate companion.
