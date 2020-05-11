In balloting conducted by mail and electronically between April 25-May 4, DFL delegates endorsed John Persell of Bemidji as their choice as candidate for Minnesota House Seat 5A.
“John has served the people of District 5A for several years; he continues to fight every day for the betterment of people’s lives here in District 5,” said Senate District 5 DFL Chair Cyndy Martin of Grand Rapids.
Persell, first elected to the Minnesota House in 2008, and is now seeking his sixth term.
“With his time in the Minnesota House, Rep. Persell has fought tirelessly for the livelihoods of residents in District 5A. It’s imperative that in these times of crisis, we have stable, capable leadership at the helm of Minnesota’s Legislature, and Rep. Persell is that leader,” the DFL said in a statement.
If you have any questions or would like to learn more about Rep. Persell, visit johnpersell.com
