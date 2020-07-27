ST. PAUL — The Minnesota House of Representatives adjourned the special session July 20 after advancing the Minnesota Police Accountability Act. The House also considered the Jobs and Local Projects Plan, but the bonding bill didn’t receive the constitutionally required three-fifths supermajority vote in the House.
“All Minnesotans deserve to feel safe in their communities, no matter where they live or what they look like,” said Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji. “I was proud to cast my vote for the Minnesota Police Accountability Act, which makes necessary reforms while ensuring that law enforcement can carry out their critical public safety mission.
“I also supported legislation to strengthen our public assets, but House Republicans chose to oppose this measure. Failure to invest in priorities like clean water and infrastructure puts Minnesotans’ health and safety at risk and will make these projects more expensive in the long run. I will continue to advocate for local projects that will quicken our economic recovery and help Minnesotans thrive.”
The Minnesota Police Accountability Act was developed by members of the Legislature’s People of Color and Indigenous (POCI) Caucus after the killing of George Floyd. The bill strengthens oversight, reforms the use of force, improves investigations, and expands training. The Minnesota Senate passed the legislation this morning, and Governor Walz is expected to sign it into law.
The House Jobs and Local Projects Bill invests nearly $1.85 billion in important infrastructure improvements and job-creating local projects across the state. The legislation includes support for Bemidji’s water treatment plant, sewer and water system improvements for Deer River, the Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji, and other important projects in Northern Minnesota.
