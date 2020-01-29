With the slogan of “Replacing Line 3 is the safest way!” Enbridge representatives made a quick stop in Walker Jan. 21 to discuss the project.
Enbridge and sponsoring organizations that support the Line 3 replacement project met with about 50 supporters at the Fire Hall. Those attending the event were also invited to sign the pipe to show their support, while Enbridge also gave a $2,500 donation to the Walker Area Joint Fire Department.
It was the second stop on a tour of northern Minnesota. Earlier in the day “The Safest Way” tour stopped in Park Rapids, and the next day was in Brainerd.
“It’s time to replace the pipeline, and this is the safest way,” said Randy Rice, the director for Line 3 Facilities Construction.
The project is expected to bring 8,600 reliable jobs to northern Minnesota.
Since the project was first announced there have been 68 public hearings, with the next one set for Friday in St. Paul.
The 340-mile and $2.6 billion project includes installing a 36-inch pipeline to replace the existing 34-inch pipe along a new route that from Clearbrook through Hubbard, Cass, northern Crow Wing and Aitkin counties.
Without normal delays the replacement project would take about 12 months, but only about seven to get crude oil in the pipe.
“We want to get started, but it’s up to the people in St. Paul,” Rice stated. He also outlined Enbridge’s three core values — safety, integrity and respect.
In a press release, Enbridge stated it is replacing Line 3 to maintain high safety standards, reduce future maintenance and the resulting disruptions to landowners and the environment as well as to provide long-term delivery of North American crude oil.
