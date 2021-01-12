Matt Bliss is once again a Minnesota Representative as the Pennington Republican was sworn into the Minnesota House Jan. 5 at the Capitol.
It is the second non-consecutive term for Bliss. He represents District 5A, encompassing portions of Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard and Itasca counties.
“It feels great to be back in the House,” Bliss said. “I’m happy the session is underway and I look forward to serving District 5A once again, working to do my best in representing the people from this area.”
Bliss has been selected to serve on three House committees for the upcoming biennium: Industrial Education and Economic Development Finance and Policy; Labor, Industry, Veterans and Military Affairs Finance and Policy; and Housing Finance and Policy.
“Industrial education is critically important because we need to focus more on skilled trades to fill a worker shortage and give our younger people job options that don’t necessarily involve attending a four-year program,” Bliss said. “And veterans always have been my top focus in the Legislature so I am pleased to be on that committee advocating for them.”
Bliss can be reached at his legislative office by calling (651) 296-5516 or by emailing rep.matt.bliss@house.mn
Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Grand Rapids, joined Bliss and 132 other state representatives when he was also sworn into office.
“I am humbled by the trust and responsibility our community has placed in me to represent the Northland in the state legislature,” said Rep. Igo. “With the state’s economy improving after the darkest days of the pandemic, I believe the best is yet to come and that 2021 will be a year of tremendous growth. I am committed to working tirelessly to bring Minnesota’s economy roaring back by safely reopening Minnesota businesses so we can return jobs and repair the damage from harmful, one-size-fits-all shutdowns.”
Most of Rep. Igo’s work during the first months of session will take place in House committees. For the 2021-2022 legislative biennium, Igo has been appointed to serve on the Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy, Redistricting and Climate and Energy Finance and Policy committees.
Igo encourages area residents to contact him if they have any legislative questions, concerns, or ideas. He can be reached by phone at (651) 296-4936 or email rep.spencer.igo@house.mn
