It’s Booya time! Enjoy the Fall Booya for Faith in Action Sept. 25.
This year Faith in Action staff are serving curbside and you can pick up your meals from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack. Reservations are requested to make pick-up easier; just call (218) 675-5435 to let us know how many servings you need to pick up — a small is for one person; medium is for two people and large is for a family of four or five.
Booya is a rich stew, cooked overnight with several kinds of meats and loads of vegetables. With Linnea’s Organic Bread you have a superb meal for a fall evening. Everyone is welcome at this free event and donations are accepted at the door to support Faith in Action’s “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” program supporting Cass County communities.
Faith in Action connects Cass County residents with local volunteers who provide neighborly assistance with rides, accessible van rides, basic home repair, and phone reassurance. Volunteers hope to provide homemaking and chore services later this fall. Services are provided based on need, not income, and there are no fees for services. Everyone qualifies but you do need to call ahead!
Volunteers provide the heart and hands as they care for others in their communities and they can choose how, when and how often they are able to help. Volunteers are needed in every community of Cass County. Training and COVID protective supplies are provided. Local support of Faith in Action is the key to helping people stay living in their homes and communities for as long as possible.
Call (218) 675-5435 to make your reservations or for more information, or just come to the Booya and learn more about Faith in Action programs and volunteer opportunities. Bring your friends, family and neighbors to the Fall Booya for Faith in Action and plan for a fun evening!
