There is some great news for Minnesota resorts as Gov. Tim Walz approved the reopening of summer resorts across the state, as long as resorts operate with sanitary and social distancing practices in place.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to my office about this issue. I’m glad to see that our area resorts can operate safely during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids.
Communal amenities are not allowed to be used, except retail food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks, as long as social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols are followed.
Eichorn said the following is the most up to date and accurate guidance he has received:
• The hotel portions of resorts (including rented cabins) can open as planned and can accept guests.
• Guests do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort.
• Communal amenities may not be open for use.
• While resorts can accept visitors, the Stay at Home Order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, and the Order asks people to remain close to their homes.
• Resorts do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.
• Maintenance and cleaning staff can begin work now to prepare for the season. It goes without saying that the health and safety of employees and guests should remain a priority throughout the season.
