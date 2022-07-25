featured Resorts of Leech Lake book available at Cass County Museum staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jul 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Photo submitted Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The book, “Resorts of Leech Lake” is now available.Renee Geving and Cecelia McKeig have published a limited edition of “Resorts of Leech Lake.” This book covers the locations of the resorts and their owners from 1896 to about 2020.In the 1970s there were 83 resorts on the lake. There are over 250 photos of these resorts and a number of maps showing where they were located.Books are available at the Cass County Museum. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Resorts Of Leech Lake Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Resort Publishing Cecelia Mckeig Edition Renee Geving Cass County Museum Owner Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Richard 'Dick' Kolp Dale and Harriet Jones donate $1 million to Walker Library Wade Slagle Cass County Probation award WHA softball players receive conference trophy, all-conference awards Latest e-Edition July 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
