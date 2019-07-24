A giant Moondance Jam 28 billboard located along Highway 371 gave Coretta Czycalla, the executive director of Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack, an idea as she was driving home from work.
She wasn’t sure it would lead to much, but she had to try. So that night Czycalla contacted Rick Springfield’s public relations firm in Los Angeles on the chance he might want to come to the animal rescue pet shelter the next day before his performance at Moondance Jam.
The next day Czycalla received the call back from Springfield’s people that she was hoping for, and later that day Springfield and his entourage showed up at Paws and Claws and spent an hour there. In addition to getting a tour of the facility, meeting the staff and having photos taken, Springfield also got to meet many of the shelter pets. He also gave a generous donation that will help find new families for the pets.
“Rick’s visit gives us and our shelter pets better exposure and hopefully helps them get adopted sooner,” Czycalla said.
It didn’t end there as Moondance Jam and owner Kathy Bieloh was able to set up a “meet and greet” with 10 of Springfield’s generous fans. Each fan gave a $100 donation to Paws and Claws in exchange for meeting and having their photo taken with Springfield, who then also matched all the donors.
“We want to thank Kathy and Moondance for making this possible to raise the funds to support our animals and give them their forever homes,” said Kaitlyn Yutrzenka, the marketing specialist at Paws and Claws,
Czycalla topped off the day by announcing that Paws and Claws recently celebrated their 500th adoption since opening in July 2017.
