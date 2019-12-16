American National Bank employees Kim Salitros, Mary Westphal and Jeanie Phillips (above) rang the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive Dec. 9 at SuperOne Foods in Walker.
American National Bank employees Kim Salitros, Mary Westphal and Jeanie Phillips (above) rang the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive Dec. 9 at SuperOne Foods in Walker. The amount raised was $649.66. The community and Walker Rotary thanks you for your generosity.

