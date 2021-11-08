The Bay Area Historical Society of Silver Bay, Minn., hosted their annual luncheon Oct. 13 at the Silver Bay Golf Club House, where members and non-members were treated to a presentation by former Silver Bay dentist, Otto Ringle, and his daughter, Mara Loomis.
Otto spoke about his role in the creation of Silver Bay’s mascot, Rocky Taconite, and the subsequent Rocky Taconite bobbleheads. Mara spoke of her memories growing up in Silver Bay.
Dr. Ringle recalled his desires for Silver Bay as a new town in the early 1960’s: a larger space for his dental practice (he was sharing space with fellow dentist, Dr. Harry Buetow, at the time), a laundromat for the community and a large statue in the heart of town that would promote tourism and economic development. All these desires came to fruition. Otto promptly drew his vision of a statue on a piece of paper and with the help of many others, Rocky Taconite became a reality.
Ringle and his family attended the 1964 New York World’s Fair. While there, they noticed how popular bobbleheads had become. After returning, they suggested to Otto’s mother-in-law, Marie Benson, that she try her hand at making a Rocky Taconite bobblehead. (Marie had been making a Kiwi Bird (not a bobblehead) and had been featured on the Arthur Godfrey show for her craft.)
Marie carved the Rocky bobblehead model out of wax and Otto made an impression of it just as he would have made an impression in his dental practice. Marie cut it in half, filled it and baked it in her kitchen oven on Banks Boulevard in Silver Bay. The recipe is still a secret. Otto’s young daughter, Mara, visited her grandparents every day and helped paint Rocky’s red boots and gloves.
The original Rocky bobbleheads were sold for $1 each by the Jaycees in Silver Bay as a fundraiser. Today, these same originals can sell for more than $200 each — if you can find one.
Mara spoke of growing up in Silver Bay. The Ringles moved from the area when she was just beginning high school and she has many fond memories of the community.
The Bay Area Historical Society continues to serve the surrounding community by preserving historical records, memories and artifacts.
