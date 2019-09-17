Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that a Risk Level 3 offender will be residing in the rural Hackensack area.
The offender has been identified as Ronald Emil Borchert (DOB 3/13/64). His release date is Sept. 30.
There will be a community notification meeting Monday at 5 p.m. at the Hackensack Hub, 213 First Street South.
According to the notification fact sheet, Borchert engaged in sexual conduct with an unknown female teenager who was an undercover law enforcement officer. Conduct included engaging in sexual conversation, soliciting victim to engage in sexual conduct and exposing himself over video chat online. Borchert used bribes to gain compliance and gained access by meeting the victim online and attempting to meet in person.
The Cass County Sheriffs Office is releasing this information pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 244.052 and 253D that authorizes law enforcement to inform communities of a public registrant’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility when the Sheriff’s Office believes that release of information will enhance public safety and protection.
This individual has been convicted of an offense that requires registration with law enforcement, pursuant to Minnesota statutes. The individual has served the sentence and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but to raise awareness. Law enforcement believes that an informed public is a safer public.
The Sheriff’s Office may not direct where this individual does or does not reside nor can it direct where they work or go to school.
