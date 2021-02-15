Rural Minnesota CEP (RMCEP) announces that it has received funding to continue helping laid-off workers through its Dislocated Worker Programs.
Dislocated Worker Programs can help laid-off and unemployed workers as well as low-income and under-employed workers increase their job skills and find employment. Program services include resume building, skills assessment, career planning, skills updating, job search and job training.
Dislocated Worker Programs are designed to get individuals back to work as quickly as possible and assist in overcoming difficult barriers to employment.
For over 52 years, RMCEP has been a recognized leader in workforce development, serving the nineteen-county area of North Central and West Central Minnesota. RMCEP works to identify and implement strategies that prepare the workforce to meet the needs of the region’s employers. Services are delivered through CareerForce locations where companies, workers and entrepreneurs can come together to create a competitive advantage.
RMCEP partners with Rehabilitation Services, Veterans Employment Services, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), and State Services for the Blind within the CareerForce office.
For more information, contact Billie Jo Greene at BillieJoG@rmcep.com or (218) 444-0732. RMCEP is located at 2300 24th Street NW Suite 106 in Bemidji.
Rural Minnesota CEP, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Program Provider. A proud partner of the AmericanJobCenter network.
