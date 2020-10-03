Pictured are RMCEP Board Chair Nathan Fetting and RMCEP Executive Director Vicki Leaderbrand.
Photo submitted

Rural Minnesota CEP, Inc (RMCEP) received a certificate which formally designates it as an inclusive employer.

RMCEP received this designation from the Regional Workforce Alliance in recognition of the organization’s commitment to welcoming potential employees with diverse backgrounds. The Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE) designation was created to recognize and promote inclusive employers, reduce regional disparities and bring awareness to the value and methods of increasing workforce diversity.

In order to receive the I-WE designation, RMCEP had to meet four criteria set by the Regional Workforce Alliance:

• Express a commitment to an inclusive workplace in their stated values, mission or policies.

• Assess how diversity, equity and inclusion influence their work and culture.

• Provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for staff and leadership.

• Allocate resources to support and sustain an inclusive and equitable workplace.

RMCEP helps people find jobs or obtain the training the need to enter a career in a 19 county region in North Central and West Central Minnesota. Services are available at no charge through eight CareerForce locations in the region.

The I-WE designation was created in partnership with the Community Workforce Inclusion Council (CWIC) of the Fargo-Moorhead area, whose mission is to champion a robust and diverse workforce that meets the needs of regional employers. Employers with the designation will be promoted to career seekers throughout the Northwest Minnesota’s 11 CareerForce locations.

For more information about the Regional Workforce Alliance and the I-WE designation, visit https://www.rwa-nw.org/inclusive-workforce-employer

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments