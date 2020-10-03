Rural Minnesota CEP, Inc (RMCEP) received a certificate which formally designates it as an inclusive employer.
RMCEP received this designation from the Regional Workforce Alliance in recognition of the organization’s commitment to welcoming potential employees with diverse backgrounds. The Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE) designation was created to recognize and promote inclusive employers, reduce regional disparities and bring awareness to the value and methods of increasing workforce diversity.
In order to receive the I-WE designation, RMCEP had to meet four criteria set by the Regional Workforce Alliance:
• Express a commitment to an inclusive workplace in their stated values, mission or policies.
• Assess how diversity, equity and inclusion influence their work and culture.
• Provide diversity, equity and inclusion education for staff and leadership.
• Allocate resources to support and sustain an inclusive and equitable workplace.
RMCEP helps people find jobs or obtain the training the need to enter a career in a 19 county region in North Central and West Central Minnesota. Services are available at no charge through eight CareerForce locations in the region.
The I-WE designation was created in partnership with the Community Workforce Inclusion Council (CWIC) of the Fargo-Moorhead area, whose mission is to champion a robust and diverse workforce that meets the needs of regional employers. Employers with the designation will be promoted to career seekers throughout the Northwest Minnesota’s 11 CareerForce locations.
For more information about the Regional Workforce Alliance and the I-WE designation, visit https://www.rwa-nw.org/inclusive-workforce-employer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.