BAXTER — Motorists will encounter lane closures and short-term delays on Highway 84, between Indian Trail Lane in Pine River and Cass County Road 7 in Longville, as roadwork began last week.
MnDOT will resurface the road and fill-in the centerline rumble strips, then install new road marks and edgeline mumble strips.
Lane closures will occur during daylight hours, Monday through noon Friday, on good weather days.
Flaggers will allow one-way alternate traffic through the work zone. Watch for road signs and flaggers and be prepared to stop. The work will be done in segments, so expect the work zone to change and move each day. Slow down and watch for heavy equipment and workers.
This project installs mumble strips, which are also called sinusoidal rumble strips. They are similar to traditional ground-in rumble strips, but mumble strips have a wave pattern ground into the pavement that lessens the external noise produced when vehicles travel across them. Traditional rumble strips do not have the wave pattern. The advantage is that the edgeline is much more visible in the rain and the mumble strip provides warning to a motorist who strays from the driving lane.
When complete in late August, the $360,000 project will improve motorist safety on 24 miles of Highway 84.
