The Walker Rotary presents the “Rock’in Rotary Fundraiser” with the Johnny Holm Band, Sept. 20 at Northern Lights Event Center.
Leader and front man of one of the most widely-known and traveled band in America, Johnny Holm is an entertaining and dynamic peformer. Mostly impromptu, the show moves with at lightning speed and changes direction as soon as Holm notices a lag. “Never a dull moment” was never a truer description.
With some of the Midwest’s finest musicians in the Midwest, the band rocks, picks and thunders along almost non-stop from the first song to the last laugh.
Tickets are $50 VIP, $30 and $20. For tickets call (844) 554-2646 or visit northernlightscasino.com.
VIP tickets include a “Meet and Greet” with band members, plus hors d’oeuvres, starting at 5:30 p.m.
Doors open at 6:30 with the show at 7 p.m.
All proceeds benefit Walker Rotary programs and area nonprofits.
