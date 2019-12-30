The Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts (MASWCD) and Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry recently presented the 2019 Outstanding Forest Steward Award to Gary Roerick of Laporte.
Roerick was on hand to receive the award at the MASWCD State Convention Dec. 8 in Bloomington.
The Outstanding Forest Steward Award recognizes an individual for their accomplishments with managing and protecting Minnesota’s forest resources.
As a resident of Hubbard County for 41 years, Roerick has been planting about 1,000 seedlings that include red maple, sugar maple, ash, red oak, red and white pine and spruce trees on his property almost every year. He purchases the trees from a local lake association when he plants only a few trees and goes to the local nursery when he can plant hundreds.
Roerick has always been interested in preserving the environment beginning in college when he was in charge of a planting crew in the Brainerd area. After college, Roerick worked with the US Forest Service on the Chippewa National Forest for 34 years, where they would plant up to a million trees every spring. He led the Young Adult Conservation Corps and the Youth Conservation Corps in planting thousands of trees by hand every day.
As a member of the Central Lakes College Advisory Board in Brainerd for 10-plus year, Roerick actively works with the Natural Resources Program to acquire the latest and best technology and educational tools available to the students so they can graduate with the best education possible and have the best chance to succeed in their chosen fields.
Roerick has two active forest stewardship plans involving 700-plus acres and has been actively planting, thinning and cleaning up as needed. He usually bud-caps up to 1,500 conifers — mostly white pines — every fall.
He has also sold Christmas trees in past years, sells fire wood from natural mortality and accumulated during trail and path cleaning in his forested acres.
Roerick is an active member of the Mississippi River Headwaters 1W1P Advisory Committee and a rain and snow monitor in Hubbard County since May 2015.
Other conservation practices include a plan in 2019 where he leased out a mile or just over 12 acres of a power line strip to a farmer to grow oats instead of having the power company spray the area.
His community involvement saw him help start the Laporte-Nevis Knights of Columbus, an organization he has been a member of for five years. He is chairman of the Wheel Chair Committee that gives free wheel chairs to anyone in need.
